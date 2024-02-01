ADVERTISEMENT

'Dune 3' should be last 'Dune' movie for me, says Denis Villeneuve

February 01, 2024 01:50 pm | Updated 01:50 pm IST

The filmmaker’s comments come ahead of the release of ‘Dune 2’ in March

PTI

Denis Villeneuve, Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet during the Warner Bros. Pictures presentation at CinemaCon 2023 | Photo Credit: Chris Pizzello

Dune 3 is yet to be officially greenlit by Warner Bros and should the studio go ahead with the film, director Denis Villeneuve says it would be his last movie in the franchise based on Frank Herbert's books. The filmmaker's comments come ahead of the release of Dune 2 in March.

Herbert wrote four more ‘Dune’ novels, but Villeneuve said he would like to take up other stories after a third film — titled Dune Messiah — in the series. Dune Messiahshould be the last Dune movie for me," he told Time magazine in an interview.

Last August, Villeneuve said it would be "a dream" come true if he succeeds in making a Dune trilogy. While adapting Herbert's books, the director said he wanted to stay as true as possible to the author's vision.

"I was trying to be, as a filmmaker, as invisible as possible. I tried my best to keep the poetry of the book, the atmosphere, the colours, the smell, and everything that I felt when I read the book. I tried," said Villeneuve, known for Sicario, Arrival and Blade Runner 2049.

Going forward, the filmmaker wants to make an adaptation of Stacy Schiff’s ‘Cleopatra’ and a version of Arthur C Clarke’s futuristic classic ‘Rendezvous With Rama’.

