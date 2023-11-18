ADVERTISEMENT

‘Dune 2’ release moved up by two weeks

November 18, 2023 02:07 pm | Updated 02:07 pm IST

The film stars Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista and Josh Brolin

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Dune: Part Two’ | Photo Credit: Warner Bros.

Looks like Dune: Part Twois arriving a little sooner than expected! According to reports, the much-awaited sequel to the 2021 film, which was earlier slated to be released on March 15, 2024, will now be out on March 1, 2024.

Variety has reported the Denis Villeneuve directorial’s new release date which will see the film clashing with Kung Fu Panda 4 and the Blumhouse horror film Imaginary. Dune 2’s release date was earlier fixed keeping in mind the SAG-AFTRA strike which might have prevented its ensemble cast from promoting it. But with the strikes now concluded, the film’s team is ready to ramp up its promotions.

It’s also reported that the film’s release is a result of shuffling of the release slate as Universal Ryan Gosling’s The Fall Guy from March 1 to May 3 leaving a release window that the new Dune film will fill.

Apart from Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista and Josh Brolin returning from the first part, Dune 2 will also feature Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken and Léa Seydoux.

