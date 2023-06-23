ADVERTISEMENT

‘Dumb Money’ trailer: Paul Dano gets rich in Craig Gillespie’s film on 2021 GameStop short squeeze

June 23, 2023 01:59 pm | Updated 01:59 pm IST

The film also stars Pete Davidson, Seth Rogen, Vincent D’Onofrio, America Ferrera, Nick Offerman, Anthony Ramos, Sebastian Stan, and Shailene Woodley

The Hindu Bureau

Pete Davidson and Paul Dano in a still from ‘Dumb Money’ | Photo Credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment 

The trailer of the upcoming comedy-drama Dumb Money, from director Craig Gillespie, was released by the makers on Thursday. Paul Dano, Pete Davidson, Seth Rogen, Vincent D’Onofrio, America Ferrera, Nick Offerman, Anthony Ramos, Sebastian Stan, and Shailene Woodley headline the film.

Dumb Money is based on Ben Mezrich’s book, ‘The Antisocial Network’, on the 2021 GameStop short squeeze that was fuelled by Reddit. “Dano plays Keith Gill, who starts it all by sinking his life savings into the flailing GameStop stock and posting about it (remember r/WallStreetBets?). When the posts start blowing up, so does his life and the lives of everyone following him. As a stock tip becomes a movement, everyone gets rich – until the billionaires fight back, and both sides find their worlds turned upside down,” reported Deadline.

The film has a script written by Rebecca Angelo and Lauren Schuker Blum. Aaron Ryder, Teddy Schwarzman and Gillespie are producing the film, while Angelo, Schuker Blum, Michael Heimler, John Friedberg, Johnny Holland, Andrew Swett, Kevin Ulrich, and Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss serve as executive producers.

Dumb Money is slated to release in theatres on September 22.

