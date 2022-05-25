Dulquer Salmaan’s Telugu film ‘Sita Ramam’ to release in August

Special Correspondent May 25, 2022 16:38 IST

Special Correspondent May 25, 2022 16:38 IST

‘Sita Ramam’, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, is Dulquer Salmaan’s second film in Telugu and also stars Mrunal Thakur

Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur in ‘Sita Ramam’

‘Sita Ramam’, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, is Dulquer Salmaan’s second film in Telugu and also stars Mrunal Thakur

After portraying the part of late actor Gemini Ganesan in Mahanati, the biopic on Savitri, actor Dulquer Salmaan has teamed up yet again with Vyjayanthi Movies for a Telugu film. Titled Sita Ramam, the film directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and starring Mrunal Thakur as the female lead, is scheduled to release on August 5 in theatres. Presented by Vyjayanthi Movies and produced by Ashwini Dutt for Swapna Cinema, Sita Ramam is pitched to be a romantic saga. Rashmika Mandanna has been signed to play what the film unit terms a “special heroic role”. Sita Ramam will release in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. The first single of the film released recently, the romantic melody ‘ Oh Sita Hey Rama’, struck a chord with music lovers. The team includes cinematographer P S Vinod and music director Vishal Chandrashekhar. The film also stars Sumanth, director Gautham Menon, Prakash Raj, director Tharun Bhascker, Bhoomika Chawla, dancer Rukmini Vijay Kumar, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma and Vennela Kishore.



Our code of editorial values