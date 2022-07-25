Movies

Dulquer Salmaan’s ‘Sita Ramam’ trailer points to an intense romance drama

Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur in ‘Sita Ramam’
Special Correspondent July 25, 2022 14:08 IST
Updated: July 25, 2022 16:50 IST

The initial promos and teaser of the Telugu film Sita Ramam, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, had all the markers of a feel-good romance drama set in the 1960s. With Dulquer Salmaan as Lieutenant Ram and Mrunal Thakur as Sita, the film’s principal cast also includes Rashmika Mandanna, director-actor Tharun Bhascker, Sumanth, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Bhumika Chawla, Vennela Kishore, Murali Sharma and several others.

The trailer unveiled in Hyderabad on Monday shows how the story shifts between the 1960s and 1980s. The characters essayed by Rashmika and Tharun, in the 1980s, try to unravel the mystery of Ram, Sita and a letter that is two decades old but has not reached its recipient.

Dulquer, an army officer posted in Kashmir in the 1960s, thinks he has no family until he receives a letter from Sita who claims to be his wife. Their romance unfolds in the backdrop of war and is presented like a poetic drama with the help of cinematographer P S Vinod and music composer Vishal Chandrasekhar.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sita Ramam is Dulquer’s second collaboration with Vyjayanthi Movies after the Savitri biopic Mahanati.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sita Ramam is scheduled to release in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam on August 5 in theatres.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
The Hindu MetroPlus
Read more...