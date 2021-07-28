Movies

Dulquer Salmaan is Lieutenant Ram in his new Telugu film

 

Dulquer Salmaan endeared Telugu film lovers in Mahanati (2018), portraying the part of late actor Gemini Ganesan. Dulquer’s second Telugu film will be presented by the same production house, Vyjayanthi Movies, and produced by its offshoot, Swapna Cinema. The makers shared a poster and a video to unveil Dulquer’s character, Lieutenant Ram, from the untitled film, to mark the actor’s birthday on July 28.

The video shows Dulquer in a period setting in Kashmir, with visuals by cinematographer PS Vinod and music by Vishal Chandrasekhar.

The film is simultaneously being made in Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil. The team has wrapped up an extensive shooting schedule in Kashmir.

 


