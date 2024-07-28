ADVERTISEMENT

Dulquer Salmaan’s next film titled ‘Aakasam Lo Oka Tara’

Published - July 28, 2024 02:48 pm IST

‘Prema Ishq Kaadhal’ director Pavan Sadineni is on board to direct the film

PTI

Poster of ‘Aakasam Lo Oka Tara’ | Photo Credit: @SwapnaCinema/X

Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan will next be seen in Aakasam Lo Oka Tara, the makers said on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pavan Sadineni, known for the film Prema Ishq Kaadhal and web series Dayaa starring J. D. Chakravarthy, will direct the upcoming Telugu language movie.

Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Nag Ashwin’s ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ crosses ₹1,100-crore mark globally

Production house Swapna Cinema made the announcement on the actor’s 41st birthday.

Besides Telugu, Aakasam Lo Oka Tara will also be released in Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi. Sandeep Gunnam and Ramya Gunnam are attached as producers on the film.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Dulquer is awaiting the release of his latest Telugu film Lucky Baskhar on September 7. He most recently had a cameo in Nag Ashwin’s pan India blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD.

Tovino Thomas starts shooting for ‘Narivetta’
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US