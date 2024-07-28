Dulquer Salmaan’s next film titled ‘Aakasam Lo Oka Tara’

Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan will next be seen in Aakasam Lo Oka Tara, the makers said on Sunday.

Pavan Sadineni, known for the film Prema Ishq Kaadhal and web series Dayaa starring J. D. Chakravarthy, will direct the upcoming Telugu language movie.

Production house Swapna Cinema made the announcement on the actor’s 41st birthday.

Besides Telugu, Aakasam Lo Oka Tara will also be released in Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi. Sandeep Gunnam and Ramya Gunnam are attached as producers on the film.

Dulquer is awaiting the release of his latest Telugu film Lucky Baskhar on September 7. He most recently had a cameo in Nag Ashwin’s pan India blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD.

