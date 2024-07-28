GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dulquer Salmaan’s next film titled ‘Aakasam Lo Oka Tara’

‘Prema Ishq Kaadhal’ director Pavan Sadineni is on board to direct the film

Published - July 28, 2024 02:48 pm IST

PTI
Poster of ‘Aakasam Lo Oka Tara’

Poster of ‘Aakasam Lo Oka Tara’ | Photo Credit: @SwapnaCinema/X

Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan will next be seen in Aakasam Lo Oka Tara, the makers said on Sunday.

Pavan Sadineni, known for the film Prema Ishq Kaadhal and web series Dayaa starring J. D. Chakravarthy, will direct the upcoming Telugu language movie.

Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Nag Ashwin’s ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ crosses ₹1,100-crore mark globally

Production house Swapna Cinema made the announcement on the actor’s 41st birthday.

Besides Telugu, Aakasam Lo Oka Tara will also be released in Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi. Sandeep Gunnam and Ramya Gunnam are attached as producers on the film.

Dulquer is awaiting the release of his latest Telugu film Lucky Baskhar on September 7. He most recently had a cameo in Nag Ashwin’s pan India blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD.

Tovino Thomas starts shooting for ‘Narivetta’

Related Topics

Telugu cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.