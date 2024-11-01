GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dulquer Salmaan’s ‘Lucky Bhaskar’ crosses Rs 12 crore on opening day

Directed by Venky Atluri, ‘Lucky Bhaskar’ stars Dulquer Salmaan and Meenakshi Chaudhary in lead roles

Updated - November 01, 2024 06:40 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Dulquer Salmaan in ‘Lucky Bhaskar’.

Dulquer Salmaan in ‘Lucky Bhaskar’. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The makers of Lucky Bhaskar have released the film’s box office figures after the opening day (November 01, 2024). Starring Dulquer Salmaan, the Telugu movie is directed by Venky Atluri.

‘Lucky Baskhar’ movie review: Venky Atluri, Dulquer Salmaan deliver an entertaining drama

Lucky Bhaskar has grossed over Rs 12.70 crore on its opening day at the worldwide box office, said the makers. The movie is bankrolled by S Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinema and Srikara Studios.

Lucky Bhaskar also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary and Saikumar in prominent roles. The film is about a middle class bank employee who begins to flout the rules to meet his family’s financial needs.

ALSO READ:Dulquer Salmaan interview: A period setting lends scope for more drama

Dulquer Salmaan was last seen in King of Kotha, the period gangster drama directed by Abhilash Joshiy. He played a cameo in the blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani in lead roles.

Published - November 01, 2024 06:22 pm IST

Related Topics

Telugu cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.