ADVERTISEMENT

Dulquer Salmaan’s ‘Lucky Baskhar’ release date moved up; new poster out

Published - July 09, 2024 03:58 pm IST

Directed by Venky Atluri, the film stars Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female lead

The Hindu Bureau

Release date announcement poster of ‘Lucky Baskhar’ | Photo Credit: @dqsalmaan/Instagram

The release plans of Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming film with director Venky Atluri, Lucky Baskhar, have undergone yet another change.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday, Dulquer announced the film, which was earlier set to release on September 27, will hit screens early in the month, on September 7.

Nag Ashwin: Part two of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ will be bigger with Kamal Haasan, as Yaskin, stepping out of his ‘vimanam’

The film marks Dulquer’s third venture in Telugu cinema after Mahanati (2018) and Sita Ramam (2022). Lucky Baskhar stars Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female lead and features music by GV Prakash Kumar. 

Nimish Ravi is the cinematographer while Navin Nooli has edited the movie. Lucky Baskhar is produced by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya under the banners Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Venky Atluri’s previous film was Vaathi/Sir, starring Dhanush and Samyuktha. Meanwhile, Dulquer also has Kaantha which he is co-producing along with actor Rana Daggubati. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US