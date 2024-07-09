Dulquer Salmaan’s ‘Lucky Baskhar’ release date moved up; new poster out

The release plans of Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming film with director Venky Atluri, Lucky Baskhar, have undergone yet another change.

On Monday, Dulquer announced the film, which was earlier set to release on September 27, will hit screens early in the month, on September 7.

The film marks Dulquer’s third venture in Telugu cinema after Mahanati (2018) and Sita Ramam (2022). Lucky Baskhar stars Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female lead and features music by GV Prakash Kumar.

Nimish Ravi is the cinematographer while Navin Nooli has edited the movie. Lucky Baskhar is produced by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya under the banners Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.

Venky Atluri’s previous film was Vaathi/Sir, starring Dhanush and Samyuktha. Meanwhile, Dulquer also has Kaantha which he is co-producing along with actor Rana Daggubati.