Dulquer Salmaan’s ‘Lucky Baskhar’ gets a new release date

Actor Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming film with director Venky Atluri, Lucky Baskhar, has a new release date. The film, which was supposed to be a July release, will now be out a few months later.

ADVERTISEMENT

The makers of Lucky Baskhar have now announced that the film will hit theatres on September 27. Check out the official announcement below:

The film marks Dulquer’s third venture in Telugu cinema after Mahanati (2018) and Sita Ramam (2022). Lucky Baskhar stars Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female lead and features music by GV Prakash Kumar.

Nimish Ravi is the cinematographer while Navin Nooli has edited the movie. Lucky Baskhar is produced by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya under the banners Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.

Venky Atluri’s previous film was Vaathi/Sir, starring Dhanush and Samyuktha. Meanwhile, Dulquer also has Kaantha which he is co-producing along with actor Rana Daggubati.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.