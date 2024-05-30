GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Dulquer Salmaan’s ‘Lucky Baskhar’ gets a new release date

Directed by Venky Atluri, the film stars Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female lead

Published - May 30, 2024 12:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Lucky Baskhar’

A still from ‘Lucky Baskhar’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Actor Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming film with director Venky Atluri, Lucky Baskhar, has a new release date. The film, which was supposed to be a July release, will now be out a few months later. 

‘Lucky Baskhar’ teaser: Dulquer Salmaan is a common man who embarks on an extraordinary journey

The makers of Lucky Baskhar have now announced that the film will hit theatres on September 27. Check out the official announcement below:

The film marks Dulquer’s third venture in Telugu cinema after Mahanati (2018) and Sita Ramam (2022). Lucky Baskhar stars Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female lead and features music by GV Prakash Kumar. 

Dulquer Salmaan teams up with Rana Daggubati for ‘Kaantha’

Nimish Ravi is the cinematographer while Navin Nooli has edited the movie. Lucky Baskhar is produced by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya under the banners Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.

Venky Atluri’s previous film was Vaathi/Sir, starring Dhanush and Samyuktha. Meanwhile, Dulquer also has Kaantha which he is co-producing along with actor Rana Daggubati. 

