The makers of Lucky Baskhar have released the film’s box office figures after the opening day (November 01, 2024). Starring Dulquer Salmaan, the Telugu movie is directed by Venky Atluri.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lucky Baskhar has grossed over Rs 12.70 crore on its opening day at the worldwide box office, said the makers. The movie is bankrolled by S Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinema and Srikara Studios.

Lucky Baskhar also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary and Saikumar in prominent roles. The film is about a middle class bank employee who begins to flout the rules to meet his family’s financial needs.

ALSO READ:Dulquer Salmaan interview: A period setting lends scope for more drama

Dulquer Salmaan was last seen in King of Kotha, the period gangster drama directed by Abhilash Joshiy. He played a cameo in the blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani in lead roles.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.