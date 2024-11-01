The makers of Lucky Baskhar have released the film’s box office figures after the opening day (November 01, 2024). Starring Dulquer Salmaan, the Telugu movie is directed by Venky Atluri.

Lucky Baskhar has grossed over Rs 12.70 crore on its opening day at the worldwide box office, said the makers. The movie is bankrolled by S Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinema and Srikara Studios.

Baskhar's 𝐒𝐄𝐍𝐒𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐀𝐋 start at the Box-Office 🔥#LuckyBaskhar Grosses over 𝟏𝟐.𝟕𝟎 𝐂𝐑 on 𝐃𝐀𝐘 𝟏 Worldwide! 💰



𝑼𝑵𝑨𝑵𝑰𝑴𝑶𝑼𝑺 𝑫𝑰𝑾𝑨𝑳𝑰 𝑩𝑳𝑶𝑪𝑲𝑩𝑼𝑺𝑻𝑬𝑹 🤩🏦



— Dulquer Salmaan (@dulQuer) November 1, 2024

Lucky Baskhar also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary and Saikumar in prominent roles. The film is about a middle class bank employee who begins to flout the rules to meet his family’s financial needs.

Dulquer Salmaan was last seen in King of Kotha, the period gangster drama directed by Abhilash Joshiy. He played a cameo in the blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani in lead roles.