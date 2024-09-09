Dulquer Salmaan’s ‘Kaantha’, produced by him and Rana Daggubati, goes on floors

Last year, on the occasion of Dulquer Salmaan’s birthday, the actor shared the news of his collaboration with actor-producer Rana Daggubati for a new film. Titled Kaantha, the film will star Dulquer in the lead and will be produced by the actor along with Rana.

The film has now gone on floors with a pooja ceremony at Rama Naidu Studios in Hyderabad with the inaugural clap by Venkatesh Daggubati.

The upcoming film will be directed by Selvamani Selvaraj, whose debut feature Nila (2016) won the audience award at the Cinequest San Jose Film Festival. He has also helmed the upcoming Netflix documentary series The Hunt for Veerappan.

A statement from the makers said, “Set in the evocative backdrop of 1950s Madras, Kaantha is a cinematic journey that explores the complexities of human relationships and societal change during a dynamic period in history.”

The film will be released in the Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil languages. Kaantha also stars Bhagyashree and Samuthirakani.

Kaantha is produced by Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media, an arm of the 60-year-old Suresh Productions in collaboration with Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films.

Meanwhile, Dulquer, who recently made a cameo in Kalki 2898 AD will next be seen in director Venky Atluri’s Lucky Baskhar co-starring Meenakshi Chaudhary. He is also teaming up with filmmaker Pavan Sadineni for Aakasam Lo Oka Tara.

