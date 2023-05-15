ADVERTISEMENT

Dulquer Salmaan to star in 'Vaathi' director Venky Atluri's next

May 15, 2023 12:49 pm | Updated 12:52 pm IST

The film will be produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas

PTI

Dulquer Salmaan with Venky Atluri | Photo Credit: @SitharaEnts/Twitter

Actor Dulquer Salmaan is set to team up with Vaathifilmmaker Venky Atluri for his next directorial venture. The film will be produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. The makers announced the project on their official social media handles.

Shoot of the film will begin in October and the makers are planning to release the movie next year. More details about the cast and crew are expected to be released soon.

Dulquer Salmaan will next be seen in gangster drama King Of Kotha, directed by Abhilash Joshiy, son of veteran filmmaker Joshi. He also has a new project with filmmaker Tinu Pappachan that will be produced by the actor’s home banner Wayfarer Films.

Atluri's last directorial venture was Vaathi, starring Dhanush. The film was simultaneously shot in Tamil and Telugu.

