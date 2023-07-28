ADVERTISEMENT

Dulquer Salmaan teams with Venky Atluri for ‘Lucky Baskhar’

July 28, 2023 04:06 pm | Updated 04:06 pm IST

Written and directed by Atluri, this GV Prakash musical will chart the ‘unravelling triumphs of an ordinary man’

The Hindu Bureau

A poster of ‘Lucky Baskhar’

Actor Dulquer Salmaan is teaming withVaathi/Sirdirector Venky Atluri for his next. The film has been titled Lucky Baskhar.

Salmaan, who is celebrating his 37th birthday today, shared the film’s poster on social media. “Presenting to you #LuckyBaskhar - Embark on a Captivating Journey, The Unraveling Triumphs of an Ordinary Man!,” he tweeted.

In the poster, a grinning Salmaan is obscured by Rs. 100 currency notes undulating like flags. The film looks to be centred around the financial world.

Written and directed by Atluri, Lucky Baskhar is produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. G. V. Prakash Kumar is composing the music.

Salmaan has the Malayalam film King of Kotha on release in August. He stars alongside Rajkummar Rao and Gulshan Devaiah in the upcoming Raj & DK web-series Guns & Gulaabs.

