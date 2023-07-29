Dulquer Salmaan teams up with Rana Daggubati for ‘Kaantha’

July 29, 2023 01:29 pm | Updated 01:30 pm IST

On the special occasion of Dulquer Salmaan’s birthday, the actor shared the news of his collaboration with actor-producer Rana Daggubati for a new film. Titled Kaantha, the film will star Dulquer in the lead and will be produced by the actor along with Rana.

The upcoming film will be directed by Selvamani Selvaraj, whose debut feature Nila (2016) won the audience award at the Cinequest San Jose Film Festival. He has also helmed the upcoming Netflix documentary series The Hunt for Veerappan.

Kaantha will be produced by Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films and Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media. The film will be released in the Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil languages. More details on the cast and crew are expected soon.

Meanwhile, Dulquer is awaiting the release of his Malayalam film King of Kotha. He’s also making his web series debut with Raj and DK’s Guns and Gulaabsthat’s soon to premiere on Netflix. He is also teaming up with Telugu director Venky Atluri for a film titled Lucky Baskhar. It’s also speculated that he might team up with Suriya for director Sudha Kongara’s next.

