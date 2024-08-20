Dulquer Salmaan-starrer ‘Lucky Baskhar’ gets a new release date

Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming Telugu film Lucky Baskhar was set to hit the theatres on September 7. On Tuesday (August 20, 2024), the makers of the film announced a new release date.

Directed by Venky Atluri, the film will now release on October 31. Meenakshi Chaudhary plays the female lead in the movie. The film will be dubbed into multiple languages.

Postponing releases can impact social media reputation, but it's essential for our film's quality! 😔#LuckyBaskhar is set to make your Diwali special in theaters worldwide. 🏦🎇



Grand release on Oct 31st, 2024. #LuckyBaskharOnOct31st 💵@dulQuer#VenkyAtluri@Meenakshiioffl… pic.twitter.com/cJCbFdeFr2 — Sithara Entertainments (@SitharaEnts) August 20, 2024

“We are not compromising on the dubbing quality in various languages. We want to make it sound and feel as authentically native as possible in every language,” Sithara Entertainments, the production house behind Lucky Baskhar, said in a statement.

“Being a multilingual film and grand pan-India release, we need more time to achieve the quality we aspire to. With a heavy heart, we have decided to postpone the film,” the statement further said.

ALSO READ:‘Lucky Baskhar’ teaser: Dulquer Salmaan is a common man who embarks on an extraordinary journey

Set in the 1980s, the film is a financial thriller with Dulquer Salmaan playing an ordinary bank cashier. Navin Nooli is the editor while Nimish Ravi is the cinematographer.