Dulquer Salmaan-starrer ‘Lucky Baskhar’ gets a new release date

Directed by Venky Atluri, ‘Lucky Baskhar’ stars Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female lead

Published - August 20, 2024 06:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Dulquer Salmaan in ‘Lucky Baskhar.

Dulquer Salmaan in ‘Lucky Baskhar. | Photo Credit: Sithara Entertainments/YouTube

Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming Telugu film Lucky Baskhar was set to hit the theatres on September 7. On Tuesday (August 20, 2024), the makers of the film announced a new release date.

Dulquer Salmaan’s ‘Lucky Baskhar’ release date moved up; new poster out

Directed by Venky Atluri, the film will now release on October 31. Meenakshi Chaudhary plays the female lead in the movie. The film will be dubbed into multiple languages.

“We are not compromising on the dubbing quality in various languages. We want to make it sound and feel as authentically native as possible in every language,” Sithara Entertainments, the production house behind Lucky Baskhar, said in a statement.

“Being a multilingual film and grand pan-India release, we need more time to achieve the quality we aspire to. With a heavy heart, we have decided to postpone the film,” the statement further said.

ALSO READ:‘Lucky Baskhar’ teaser: Dulquer Salmaan is a common man who embarks on an extraordinary journey

Set in the 1980s, the film is a financial thriller with Dulquer Salmaan playing an ordinary bank cashier. Navin Nooli is the editor while Nimish Ravi is the cinematographer.

