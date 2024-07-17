ADVERTISEMENT

Duffer brothers to produce Netflix horror series ‘Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen’

Updated - July 17, 2024 01:46 pm IST

Published - July 17, 2024 01:45 pm IST

Netflix has greenlit a horror series ‘Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen’ from Duffer brothers and writer Haley Z Boston

The Hindu Bureau

Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer. | Photo Credit: thedufferbrothers/Instagram

Netflix has ordered a horror series with Stranger Things creators Duffer brothers (Matt and Ross) being the executive producers. The series, which hails from writer Haley Z Boston, is titled Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen, reported Variety.

‘Stranger Things’ ending won’t be easy: Joe Keery

“An atmospheric horror series set at a wedding, following a bride and groom in the week leading up to their ill-fated nuptials. That’s not a spoiler – just read the title…”, reads the official description of the series. Boston is the creator, showrunner and executive producer of the series.

Peter Friedlander, vice president of scripted series (US & Canada) for Netflix, said, “We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with dream partners Matt, Ross and Hilary to bring this unexpected and spine-tingling story to life through Haley’s uniquely riveting vision.”

ALSO READ:‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 drops behind-the-scenes look in new Netflix teaser

The Duffer brothers said, ““We were knocked flat when we first read Haley’s script. She is a major new talent with a singular voice — her writing is twisted, terrifying, funny, and just… very Haley. We feel so lucky to be producing her first show, and we can’t wait to share her vision with the rest of the world.”

