Dubbing works begin for ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ starring Ajith Kumar

The highly-anticipated Tamil film Vidaamuyarchi, starring Ajith Kumar, has entered the dubbing stage. The movie, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, is produced by Lyca Productions.

The makers took to social media to announce the development. While the first-look poster of the film’s key characters have been released, the movie’s official release date is yet to be announced.

Arjun Sarja, Trisha, Regina Cassandra, Arav and Nikhil Nair are the other members of the movie. Vidaamuyarchi went on floors in October, 2023.

The film’s cinematography is from Nirav Shah while NB Srikanth is the editor. Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer. Ajith was last seen in the action-thriller Thunivu, directed by H Vinoth. Ajith is also working for Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran.

