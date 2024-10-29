ADVERTISEMENT

Dubbing works begin for ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ starring Ajith Kumar

Updated - October 29, 2024 02:40 pm IST

The highly-anticipated Tamil film ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ starring Ajith Kumar has entered the dubbing stage. Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, the film is produced by Lyca Productions

The Hindu Bureau

Director Magizh Thirumeni (fifth from right) during the dubbing session for ‘Vidaamuyarchi’. | Photo Credit: Lyca Productions/X

The highly-anticipated Tamil film Vidaamuyarchi, starring Ajith Kumar, has entered the dubbing stage. The movie, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, is produced by Lyca Productions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ajith Kumar announces his own racing team; Fabian Duffieux onboard as its official racing driver

The makers took to social media to announce the development. While the first-look poster of the film’s key characters have been released, the movie’s official release date is yet to be announced.

Arjun Sarja, Trisha, Regina Cassandra, Arav and Nikhil Nair are the other members of the movie. Vidaamuyarchi went on floors in October, 2023.

ALSO READ:‘Good Bad Ugly’: Arjun Das joins the cast of Ajith Kumar - Adhik Ravichandran’s film

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The film’s cinematography is from Nirav Shah while NB Srikanth is the editor. Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer. Ajith was last seen in the action-thriller Thunivu, directed by H Vinoth. Ajith is also working for Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US