GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dubbing works begin for ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ starring Ajith Kumar

The highly-anticipated Tamil film ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ starring Ajith Kumar has entered the dubbing stage. Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, the film is produced by Lyca Productions

Updated - October 29, 2024 02:40 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Director Magizh Thirumeni (fifth from right) during the dubbing session for ‘Vidaamuyarchi’.

Director Magizh Thirumeni (fifth from right) during the dubbing session for ‘Vidaamuyarchi’. | Photo Credit: Lyca Productions/X

The highly-anticipated Tamil film Vidaamuyarchi, starring Ajith Kumar, has entered the dubbing stage. The movie, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, is produced by Lyca Productions.

Ajith Kumar announces his own racing team; Fabian Duffieux onboard as its official racing driver

The makers took to social media to announce the development. While the first-look poster of the film’s key characters have been released, the movie’s official release date is yet to be announced.

Arjun Sarja, Trisha, Regina Cassandra, Arav and Nikhil Nair are the other members of the movie. Vidaamuyarchi went on floors in October, 2023.

ALSO READ:‘Good Bad Ugly’: Arjun Das joins the cast of Ajith Kumar - Adhik Ravichandran’s film

The film’s cinematography is from Nirav Shah while NB Srikanth is the editor. Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer. Ajith was last seen in the action-thriller Thunivu, directed by H Vinoth. Ajith is also working for Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran.

Published - October 29, 2024 02:39 pm IST

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.