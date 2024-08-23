ADVERTISEMENT

Dua Lipa to headline Zomato Feeding India 2024 concert

Updated - August 23, 2024 01:51 pm IST

Published - August 23, 2024 01:49 pm IST

The concert will also feature artists like Jonita Gandhi, Talwiinder and others

PTI

Dua Lipa poses on the red carpet as she attends the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S. | Photo Credit: MARIO ANZUONI

Pop star Dua Lipa will headline the second edition of Zomato Feeding India Concert, to be held on November 30 at BKC.

The concert will also feature artists like Jonita Gandhi, Talwiinder and others.

"My recent trip to India was a beautiful reminder of how much I love this place. The warmth and energy I felt were amazing, and I can’t wait to return in November 2024 to perform for an incredible audience at the Zomato Feeding India Concert," Dua Lipa said in a statement shared by the company.

"For the second edition of Zomato Feeding India Concert we have one of my favorite pop music icons, Dua Lipa, and I couldn’t be more excited! Dua has recently shared her love for India and this concert will help strengthen our country’s resolve to eradicate malnutrition and hunger in India,” said Deepinder Goyal, Founder & CEO, Zomato.

Dua last performed in India in 2019 and this performance adds to her previously announced Asia leg of Radical Optimism Tour, which kicks off in Singapore on November 5 and stops in Jakarta, Manila, Tokyo, Taipei, Kuala Lumpur, and Bangkok, before concluding in Seoul on December 5.

