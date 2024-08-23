GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dua Lipa to headline Zomato Feeding India 2024 concert

The concert will also feature artists like Jonita Gandhi, Talwiinder and others

Updated - August 23, 2024 01:51 pm IST

Published - August 23, 2024 01:49 pm IST

PTI
Dua Lipa poses on the red carpet as she attends the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S.

Dua Lipa poses on the red carpet as she attends the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S. | Photo Credit: MARIO ANZUONI

Pop star Dua Lipa will headline the second edition of Zomato Feeding India Concert, to be held on November 30 at BKC.

The concert will also feature artists like Jonita Gandhi, Talwiinder and others.

Dua Lipa electrifies Glastonbury in glittery Pyramid stage debut

"My recent trip to India was a beautiful reminder of how much I love this place. The warmth and energy I felt were amazing, and I can’t wait to return in November 2024 to perform for an incredible audience at the Zomato Feeding India Concert," Dua Lipa said in a statement shared by the company.

"For the second edition of Zomato Feeding India Concert we have one of my favorite pop music icons, Dua Lipa, and I couldn’t be more excited! Dua has recently shared her love for India and this concert will help strengthen our country’s resolve to eradicate malnutrition and hunger in India,” said Deepinder Goyal, Founder & CEO, Zomato.

Met Gala 2024: Zendaya, Stray Kids, Dua Lipa and more of the best looks from the red carpet

Dua last performed in India in 2019 and this performance adds to her previously announced Asia leg of Radical Optimism Tour, which kicks off in Singapore on November 5 and stops in Jakarta, Manila, Tokyo, Taipei, Kuala Lumpur, and Bangkok, before concluding in Seoul on December 5.

Shah Rukh Khan has taught Dua Lipa some new dance steps

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.