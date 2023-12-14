ADVERTISEMENT

‘Dry Day’ trailer: Jitendra Kumar leads this comic satire on alcoholism

December 14, 2023 04:40 pm | Updated 04:43 pm IST

‘Dry Day’ chronicles the efforts of Kumar’s Gannu, an alcoholic wastrel who has a change of heart and tries to ban alcohol in his town

The Hindu Bureau

Jitendra Kumar in the trailer for ‘Dry Day’

Dry Day, a new satirical comedy starring Jitendra Kumar, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Annu Kapoor, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on December 22. The film is written and directed by Saurabh Shukla.

Set in the fictional North Indian town of Jagodhar, Dry Day chronicles the efforts of Gannu (Jitendra Kumar), an alcoholic wastrel with ambitions of becoming a municipal councillor (or ‘corporator’). When his wife, played by Shriya Pilgaonkar, threatens to abort their baby due to his alcoholism, Gannu takes out a protest to ban alcohol in his town. Annu Kapoor plays a wily politician pulling the electoral strings in Jagodhar.

Speaking about the film, Saurabh Shukla said in a statement, “The movie is a social satire presented with a hilarious tragic-comedy of errors with lots of drama and emotions. Dry Day gives an important and relevant message about alcoholism and I consider myself fortunate to have had the opportunity to craft this film, aiming to entertain and enlighten the audiences.”

