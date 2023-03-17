ADVERTISEMENT

‘Drops of God’ on Apple TV+ gets premiere date

March 17, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST

The eight-episode series starring Fleur Geffrier and Tomohisa Yamashita is adapted from the bestselling Japanese manga series of the same name

The Hindu Bureau

Tomohisa Yamashita and Fleur Geffrier in ‘Drops of God’

Apple TV+ has announced the premiere date of their new multilingual French-Japanese drama, Drops of God. The eight-episode series is adapted from the bestselling Japanese manga series of the same name. It will premiere on Friday, April 21, with two episodes followed by one episode weekly.

Filmed in French, Japanese and English,  Drops of God stars Fleur Geffrier and Tomohisa Yamashita. The series is set in the world of gastronomy and fine wines. It is written by series creator Quoc Dang Tran and directed by Oded Ruskin.

Also Read: Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson to play themselves in new Apple TV+ comedy

In Drops of God, Camille (Geffrier) flies from Paris to Tokyo to inherit her father’s extraordinary wine collection, But, to claim the inheritance, Camille must compete with a brilliant young oenologist, Issei Tomine (Yamashita).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US