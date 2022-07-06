‘Driver Jamuna’ trailer: Aishwarya Rajesh plays a cab driver run into trouble

Written and directed by P Kinslin, the film has music scored by Ghibran

The trailer of Aishwarya Rajesh’s next, Driver Jamuna, was released today by actor Sivakarthikeyan on his Twitter handle. The film is written and directed by P Kinslin, who earlier directed the 2013 action-drama Vathikuchi.

In the trailer, we see Aishwarya playing a cab driver who finds herself in a quagmire when a bunch of henchmen hire her taxi. By fault, they select the shared-ride option and stand-up comedian Abhishek Kumar becomes the unlucky co-passenger. The two-minute video promises a thrilling story that happens over the course of a cab ride.

The film also stars Aadukalam Naren, Kavitha Bharathi, Ilaya Pandi, and Manikandan Rajesh among others. With music scored by Ghibran, the film has cinematography by Gokul Benoy and editing by R Ramar.

Driver Jamuna is produced by S .P. Chowthari of 18 Reels. A release date is yet to be announced.