ADVERTISEMENT

‘Drive-Away Dolls’ trailer: Ethan Coen solo-directs a queer comedy caper

June 24, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST

Margaret Qualley, Geraldine Viswanathan and Pedro Pascal star in this road-trip comedy built around the hunt for a missing briefcase

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Drive-Away Dolls’

Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan hit the road in Ethan Coen’s solo directorial Drive-Away Dolls. Ethan, one half of directing duo Coen brothers, has co-written the road-trip comedy caper with his wife and longtime editor Tricia Cooke.

ALSO READ
‘The Beanie Bubble’ trailer: Elizabeth Banks and Zach Galifianakis play toy titans

Reeling from personal disaffections and desperately needing a break, Jamie (Margaret Qualley), and her friend, Marian (Geraldine Viswanathan), decide to drive down together to Tallahassee, Florida. The car the lesbian besties rent out turns out to contain a mysterious briefcase stashed by criminals. As a couple of no-good fixers chase them down, Jamie and Marian get into a series of crazy adventures. “Who are you?,” asks a Floridian (Matt Damon) in a beret. “Democrats,” Marian replies. There is also Pedro Pascal running around in a suit and Beanie Feldstein as a trusty cop named Sukie.

The synopsis of Drive-Away Dolls reads - “This comedy caper follows Jamie, an uninhibited free spirit bemoaning yet another breakup with a girlfriend, and her demure friend Marian who desperately needs to loosen up. In search of a fresh start, the two embark on an impromptu road trip to Tallahassee, but things quickly go awry when they cross paths with a group of inept criminals along the way.”

Drive-Away Dolls will release in theatres in the US on September 22, 2023.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US