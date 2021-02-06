‘Drishyam 2’ trailer: Mohanlal enters Georgekutty’s emotional saga again

Mohanlal in ‘Drishyam 2’

06 February 2021 18:29 IST

The Malayalam thriller, directed by Jeethu Joseph, will release February 19 on Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime Video today unveiled the trailer of the sequel of the Malayalam thriller, Drishyam 2, starring Mohanlal in the lead role. All set to release globally on 19th February, 2021, the film is written and directed by Jeethu Joseph, and stars Meena, Siddique, Asha Sharath, Murali Gopy, Ansiba, Esther and Saikumar in pivotal roles. Drishyam 2 has been produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.

Also Read: Get 'First Day First Show', our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

Starting off from where the first part ended, the upcoming movie raises the stakes. The trailer takes the viewers into the intriguing world of Georgekutty (essayed by Mohanlal) and his family and how their lives have altered post that one fateful night. The gripping tale will keep the fans at the edge of their seats, as the man of the house strives to protect his family once again.

Advertising

Advertising

“Critics, fans and the audience showered us with tremendous love and appreciation seven years ago. We didn’t expect the film to receive such a phenomenal response and garner the cult-status.”, said Mohanlal on the launch of the trailer. “With Drishyam 2, we aim to take this legacy forward and accomplish a new cinematic milestone. It isn’t just a good-versus-evil crime thriller. It is an immersive story about Georgekutty and his family and the emotional journey he goes through to save them, at any cost. Over the last few years, viewers have written in to us with so many theories. I am happy to say that we will now finally dispel all theories and answer all questions with the sequel.”

Speaking about his film, Jeethu Joseph said, “Drishyam 2 is very close to my heart. Driven with this positive thought and buoyed with the overwhelming response, I have toyed with the idea of bringing the epic franchise back to the audience, but always changed my mind. Wherever I went I would be asked whether we would be coming back with a sequel. I am thankful to Lalettan for his faith in me and for his support to make my vision a reality. We have worked with immense passion and commitment to bring this film to our audiences and now we can’t wait to hear their reactions.”

The official synopsis of the film reads: ‘A crime once done, haunts forever.’ It has been six years since that fateful night. Georgekutty and family are still living in its trauma.

Rani feels Georgekutty has changed, and is no more the same person he was. Georgekutty who owns a theatre now and is after his dream of producing a film. Will this new aspiration endanger his family?

The film explores three aspects: a family who is living in the fear of being caught one day; Geeta and Prabhakar, the parents who lost their son, still trying to find justice; and the Police department still desperately trying to solve the puzzle.

The gripping tale goes through unexpected turn of events that leads to a nail-biting, yet emotional climax. Will Georgekutty be able to protect his family this time?”