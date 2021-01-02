‘Drishyam 2’ to be released on Amazon Prime

Mohanlal in ‘Drishyam 2’

02 January 2021 13:21 IST

The film is the sequel of the hit crime thriller “Drishyam” starring Mohanlal, which released in 2013

The much-awaited Mohanlal starrer “Drishyam 2”, directed by Jeethu Joseph, will be released on Amazon OTT platform.

The teaser of the film, released on Friday, confirmed that it will be premiered on Amazon Prime video this year.

Mohanlal in a tweet said : “Georgekutty and his family are coming soon on @PrimeVideoIN #Drishyam2OnPrime #HappyNewYear2021” and also released the film’’s teaser.

At least 66 films, including “Kunjali Marikar” of Mohanlal have been held up due to COVID-19 as theatres have not opened so far.

The film has been shot in Kochi and Thodupuzha.

Director Jeethu Joseph said the film’s producer Antony Perumbavoor had spoken to him onthe OTT release and it is expected that the film will receive a wider audience.

Post production work is expected to be completed in a month’’s time.

Amazon will decide about the film’s release date, he said, adding “ we will hand over the film’’s content by the end of January”.

“Drishyam 2” is the sequel of the hit crime thriller “Drishyam” released in 2013 and was made in several languages.

Theatre owner and Producer Liberty Basheer came out against the decision, saying it would hit theatre owners hard.

Release of many films have been held up due to COVID-19, he said.

“Since the last 10 months, theatres havebeen closed and we were hoping that Drishyam 2 will draw back audiences to the theatres once they open,” he said.

The decision to release the film on the OTT platform was shocking, he said.