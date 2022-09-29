‘Drishyam 2’: Teaser of Ajay Devgn, Tabu’s suspense thriller out

The film is all set to hit the theatres on November 18, 2022

ANI
September 29, 2022 14:36 IST

A still from the teaser | Photo Credit: T-Series/YouTube

The teaser of the much-awaited suspense thriller sequel Drishyam 2 was released by the makers on Thursday.

The film continues the story of Vijay Salgaonkar (played by Ajay Devgn) and his family. We see the events that transpired in the first film, and at the end of the teaser, Ajay’s character could be seen recording his confession. In the 2015 hit film Drishyam, Ajay’s character Vijay made everyone believe that their family went on a holiday which in turn was a perfect plan to save his family from a murder conviction. The sequel film has him battling demons of the past and present. Drishyam 2 has Tabu reprising her role as Meera Deshmukh, Inspector General of Police.

Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, the film also stars Tabu, Ishita Dutta, Akshaye Khanna, Rajat Kapoor, and Shriya Saran in the lead roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on November 18, 2022.

2015’s Drishyam was a remake of 2013’s Malayalam movie of the same name, starring Mohanlal as the lead. It was helmed by National-Award-winning director Nishikant Kamat, who died in 2020 at the age of 50.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn will be next seen in an upcoming comedy film Thank God alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh. He also has Boney Kapoor's period film Maidaan and his next directorial Bholaa in the pipeline.

