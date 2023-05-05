ADVERTISEMENT

Drew Barrymore pulls out of hosting MTV Movie & TV Awards

May 05, 2023 05:21 pm | Updated 05:21 pm IST

Drew Barrymore has dropped out of hosting MTV Movie & TV Awards in support of the writers strike, promises to return next year

Reuters, The Hindu Bureau

Drew Barrymore | Photo Credit: AP/PTI

Actor-producer Drew Barrymore dropped out of hosting MTV Movie & TV Awards in sympathy with the striking members of Writers Guild of America (WGA). The strike has shut down production of late-night talk shows such as Jimmy Kimmel Live and could disrupt the fall TV season.

"I have listened to the writers, and in order to truly respect them, I will pivot from hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards live in solidarity with the strike," Barrymore said in a statement.

Segments that Barrymore already aired are expected to be shown during the awards ceremony, and she has agreed to host the event next year. Members of the WGA went on strike after they failed to negotiate with major studios on better compensation and equity.

