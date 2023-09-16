Drew Barrymore makes tearful apology for restarting TV show during strike

September 16, 2023 01:26 pm | Updated 01:26 pm IST

Drew Barrymore has apologised to television and film writers over her decision to resume production on her talk show as members of the Writers Guild of America remain on strike. Taking to Instagram, Barrymore dropped a video, addressing the furore surrounding the decision for her show to go back on air, CNN reported.

“I believe there’s nothing I can do or say in this moment to make it okay. I wanted to own a decision so that it wasn’t a PR-protected situation and I would just take full responsibility for my actions. I know there’s just nothing I can do that will make this okay for those this is not okay with. I fully accept that," she said.

Barrymore called the situation “complex” and said it was never her intention “to upset or hurt anyone.” “It’s not who I am,” Barrymore said, appearing to get emotional. “I’ve been through so many ups and downs in my life, and this is one of them. I deeply apologise to writers. I deeply apologise to unions," she added.

However, Barrymore deleted the video hours after posting it on Instagram as it garnered a l lot of flack from netizens. Earlier in the week, Barrymore announced in another Instagram post, which has also been deleted, that her self-titled talk show would be returning amid the dual strikes, without writers.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I made a choice to walk away from the MTV, film and television awards because I was the host and it had a direct conflict with what the strike was dealing with which was studios, streamers, film, and television. It was also in the first week of the strike and so I did what I thought was the appropriate thing at the time to stand in solidarity with the writers. And to be clear, our talk show actually wrapped on April 20th so we never had to shut down the show. However, I am also making the choice to come back for the first time in this strike for our show, that may have my name on it but this is bigger than just me," she wrote.

TV and film writers in the Writers Guild of America went on strike in May after the union was unable to come to a new contract agreement with the Hollywood studios and streamers. SAG-AFTRA, the union representing 160,000 actors and performers, went on strike in July after they too were unable to reach a new contract agreement with major studios. Wages, streaming residuals and AI usage remain central issues in the stalemate.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.