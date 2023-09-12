ADVERTISEMENT

Drew Barrymore criticized for returning with talk show amid Hollywood strikes

September 12, 2023 01:17 pm | Updated 01:17 pm IST

‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ will air its fourth season from September 18 despite union backlash

The Hindu Bureau

Drew Barrymore | Photo Credit: Evan Agostini

Drew Barrymore has been criticized by fellow writers and actors for returning with the fourth season of her talk show amid the ongoing dual strikes in Hollywood.

She has also been slammed for endorsing ‘scabbing’, a derogatory term used for someone who refuses to join a union, thus remaining free to work during a strike.

Recently, in an Instagram post, Barrymore announced that her popular chat show The Drew Barrymore Show’ will begin airing its fourth season soon (from September 18.)

The show, she maintained, is in compliance with the conditions of the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

A spokesperson for CBS had earlier told Variety that the show will not be performing “any writing work covered by the WGA strike.”

However, The Writers Guild of America, East, had earlier issued a statement saying that The Drew Barrymore Show is a struck show, and union members are planning to picket it this week.

Responding to the WGA statement, TV writer Gennefer Gross wrote, “Drew Barrymore has always been someone who recognized her privilege and aimed to evolve, so I hope she will reconsider this hasty decision intended to pay her crew because it weakens both unions to openly endorse scabbing.”

TV actor and writer Felicia Day wrote, “Sooo who is writing her opening monologue and literally everything else on this show when it starts up again next week? Scab writers?! Ughhhh gross Drew Barrymore. Gross.”

