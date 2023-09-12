HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Drew Barrymore criticized for returning with talk show amid Hollywood strikes

‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ will air its fourth season from September 18 despite union backlash

September 12, 2023 01:17 pm | Updated 01:17 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore | Photo Credit: Evan Agostini

Drew Barrymore has been criticized by fellow writers and actors for returning with the fourth season of her talk show amid the ongoing dual strikes in Hollywood.

ALSO READ
Drew Barrymore announces fourth season of her talk show amid strikes

She has also been slammed for endorsing ‘scabbing’, a derogatory term used for someone who refuses to join a union, thus remaining free to work during a strike.

Recently, in an Instagram post, Barrymore announced that her popular chat show The Drew Barrymore Show’ will begin airing its fourth season soon (from September 18.)

The show, she maintained, is in compliance with the conditions of the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

A spokesperson for CBS had earlier told Variety that the show will not be performing “any writing work covered by the WGA strike.”

However, The Writers Guild of America, East, had earlier issued a statement saying that The Drew Barrymore Show is a struck show, and union members are planning to picket it this week.

ALSO READ
TIFF 2023 | 'Dicks: The Musical' brings laughs to Toronto film festival

Responding to the WGA statement, TV writer Gennefer Gross wrote, “Drew Barrymore has always been someone who recognized her privilege and aimed to evolve, so I hope she will reconsider this hasty decision intended to pay her crew because it weakens both unions to openly endorse scabbing.”

TV actor and writer Felicia Day wrote, “Sooo who is writing her opening monologue and literally everything else on this show when it starts up again next week? Scab writers?! Ughhhh gross Drew Barrymore. Gross.”

Related Topics

World cinema / English cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.