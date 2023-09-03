ADVERTISEMENT

Dream Warrior Pictures, Invenio Films team up for ‘Kannivedi’, ‘Rainbow’, and more

September 03, 2023 02:46 pm | Updated 03:18 pm IST

The two other movies set to be made under the partnership are yet to be announced

The Hindu Bureau

Clicks from the pooja ceremonies of Keerthy Suresh’s ‘Kannivedi’ and Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘Rainbow’ | Photo Credit: @DreamWarriorpic/X

Production banners Dream Warrior Pictures and Invenio Films have teamed up to produce four new films in Tamil and Telugu. The banners will co-produce Keerthy Suresh’s upcoming film Kannivedi andRashmika Mandanna-starrer Rainbow, along with two unannounced movies under this partnership.

SR Prabhu of Dream Warrior Pictures, in a statement, said that he is excited about collaborating with Invenio Films. “This partnership will demonstrate the power of collective creativity. Our shared goal is to create compelling stories that resonate with audiences across boundaries.”

ALSO READ
Harish Kalyan’s ‘Parking’ gets a release date 
ALSO READ
Vijay Antony’s ‘Raththam’ to hit screens on September 28

Invenio Films’ Alankar said that he is happy to collaborate with an experienced production house like Dream Warriors. “This collaboration will capitalize on each entity’s individual strengths, combining creative expertise, technical prowess, and a shared commitment to providing high-quality entertainment. I am thrilled to associate and partner as Co-Producer.”

The two untitled project under the deal are set to be announced soon. Kannivedi is directed by debutant filmmaker Ganeshraj and features VJ Rakshan and Namita Krishnamurthy among others. Rainbow, a Tamil-Telugu bilingual directed by debutant Shantharuban, features Dev Mohan and Rao Ramesh. Both films are currently in production.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Dream Warriors Pictures is also bankrolling Karthi’s upcoming film with Raju Murugan, Japan.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US