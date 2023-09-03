Dream Warrior Pictures, Invenio Films team up for ‘Kannivedi’, ‘Rainbow’, and more

September 03, 2023 02:46 pm | Updated 02:46 pm IST

Production banners Dream Warrior Pictures and Invenio Films have teamed up to produce four new films in Tamil and Telugu. The banners will co-produce Keerthy Suresh’s upcoming film Kannivedi andRashmika Mandanna-starrer Rainbow, along with two unannounced movies under this partnership.

SR Prabhu of Dream Warrior Pictures, in a statement, said that he is excited about collaborating with Invenio Films. “This partnership will demonstrate the power of collective creativity. Our shared goal is to create compelling stories that resonate with audiences across boundaries.”

Invenio Films’ Alankar said that he is happy to collaborate with an experienced production house like Dream Warriors. “This collaboration will capitalize on each entity’s individual strengths, combining creative expertise, technical prowess, and a shared commitment to providing high-quality entertainment. I am thrilled to associate and partner as Co-Producer.”

The two untitled project under the deal are set to be announced soon. Kannivedi is directed by debutant filmmaker Ganeshraj and features VJ Rakshan and Namita Krishnamurthy among others. Rainbow, a Tamil-Telugu bilingual directed by debutant Shantharuban, features Dev Mohan and Rao Ramesh. Both films are currently in production.

Dream Warriors Pictures is also bankrolling Karthi’s upcoming film with Raju Murugan, Japan.