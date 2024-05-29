ADVERTISEMENT

‘Dream Scenario’ director Kristoffer Borgli to helm HBO’s ‘The Shards’

Updated - May 29, 2024 01:35 pm IST

Published - May 29, 2024 01:34 pm IST

‘Challengers’ director Luca Guadagnino was rumored to direct several episodes, but he has since exited the project

The Hindu Bureau

Kristoffer Borgli | Photo Credit: Neil Grabowsky

Norwegian filmmaker Kristoffer Borgli, known for his recent success with A24’s surreal Nicolas Cage comedy Dream Scenario, has been tapped to direct and executive produce HBO’s upcoming series The Shards. This new project is based on Bret Easton Ellis’ novel of the same name.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Dream Scenario’ movie review: A fantastic Nicolas Cage leads Kristoffer Borgli’s surreal satire

The Shards is set in the early 1980s Los Angeles, following a group of privileged high school students at the exclusive Buckley prep school. The story centers around seventeen-year-old Bret and the enigmatic new student, Robert Mallory, whose mysterious past intertwines with the group’s lives. As Bret becomes increasingly obsessed with Mallory, his fixation is matched only by his fear of the Trawler, a serial killer terrorizing the city. The killer’s proximity and menacing threats blur the lines between reality and Bret’s vivid imagination, propelling him into a spiral of paranoia and isolation.

Initially, Challengers director Luca Guadagnino was rumored to direct several episodes of The Shards, but he has since exited the project. The series is slated for a three-season arc, with each season comprising ten episodes. Bret Easton Ellis, who will write all episodes, hinted at new subplots exclusive to the series, expanding on the novel’s original storyline. Ellis also joins as an executive producer, alongside Emmy-winner Nick Hall (The White Lotus), Brian Young, and Kathleen McCaffrey.

‘Challengers’ movie review: Advantage Zendaya in this risqué romance 

Borgli’s attachment to The Shards follows the successful premiere of his film Sick of Myself at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US