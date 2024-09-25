ADVERTISEMENT

‘Dream Productions’ trailer: ‘Inside Out 2’ spin-off series drops first look, announces release date

Updated - September 25, 2024 01:05 pm IST

‘Dream Productions’ takes place inside Riley’s mind, exploring the quirky studio responsible for her nightly dreams

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Dream Productions’ | Photo Credit: Disney Pixar

Pixar has unveiled exciting updates to its upcoming TV slate, including the announcement of Dream Productions, a spin-off of Inside Out. The four-part limited series will debut on Disney+ on December 11, 2024, while the previously announced series Win or Lose has been pushed to February 19, 2025.

Dream Productions takes place inside Riley’s mind, exploring the quirky studio responsible for her nightly dreams. Featuring voice talents from Inside Out 2, including Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, and Richard Ayoade, the series looks to deliver a mockumentary-style look at the inner workings of Riley’s imagination. The plot focuses on acclaimed dream director Paula Persimmon (Paula Pell) as she struggles to create the next hit dream alongside daydream director Xeni (Ayoade).

Pixar’s Chief Creative Officer Pete Docter expressed excitement for the upcoming releases: “Dream Productions digs deeper into one of our favorite parts of the first film, the making of Riley’s dreams. Win or Lose is a major tentpole series for us, showcasing Pixar’s bold, imaginative storytelling.”

While Win or Lose was initially slated for this December, its release has been delayed to February 2025. The eight-part series revolves around a championship softball game, with each episode offering a unique perspective from different characters, including players, parents, and even an umpire. The show will also feature the voice of Will Forte as Coach Dan.

