GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Dream Productions’ trailer: ‘Inside Out 2’ spin-off series drops first look, announces release date

‘Dream Productions’ takes place inside Riley’s mind, exploring the quirky studio responsible for her nightly dreams

Updated - September 25, 2024 01:05 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Dream Productions’

A still from ‘Dream Productions’ | Photo Credit: Disney Pixar

Pixar has unveiled exciting updates to its upcoming TV slate, including the announcement of Dream Productions, a spin-off of Inside Out. The four-part limited series will debut on Disney+ on December 11, 2024, while the previously announced series Win or Lose has been pushed to February 19, 2025.

‘Inside Out 2’ movie review: Pixar’s worthy sequel brings forth another happy head trip 

Dream Productions takes place inside Riley’s mind, exploring the quirky studio responsible for her nightly dreams. Featuring voice talents from Inside Out 2, including Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, and Richard Ayoade, the series looks to deliver a mockumentary-style look at the inner workings of Riley’s imagination. The plot focuses on acclaimed dream director Paula Persimmon (Paula Pell) as she struggles to create the next hit dream alongside daydream director Xeni (Ayoade).

Pixar’s Chief Creative Officer Pete Docter expressed excitement for the upcoming releases: “Dream Productions digs deeper into one of our favorite parts of the first film, the making of Riley’s dreams. Win or Lose is a major tentpole series for us, showcasing Pixar’s bold, imaginative storytelling.”

Disney allegedly sanitised queer themes in ‘Inside Out 2’ following same-sex kiss in ‘Lightyear’

While Win or Lose was initially slated for this December, its release has been delayed to February 2025. The eight-part series revolves around a championship softball game, with each episode offering a unique perspective from different characters, including players, parents, and even an umpire. The show will also feature the voice of Will Forte as Coach Dan.

Published - September 25, 2024 01:03 pm IST

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema / television

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.