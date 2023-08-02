‘Dream Girl 2’ trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana is back as Pooja

August 02, 2023 01:31 pm | Updated 01:31 pm IST

The makers of the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Dream Girl 2 released the trailer of the movie on Tuesday. Khurrana took to Twitter to share the trailer.

Dream Girl 2 is the follow-up to the actor’s 2019 comedy-drama which featured him as a man whose female voice impersonation as Pooja begets attention from others. Raaj Shaandilyaa, who had helmed the first part, has directed Dream Girl 2 as well. From the trailer, it’s evident that Khurrana will bring back the persona of Pooja to fool men.

The upcoming movie also stars Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Manoj Joshi, Rajpal Yadav, Seema Pahwa, Manjot Singh and Abhishek Banerjee.

The film, backed by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures, will arrive in cinemas on August 25.

