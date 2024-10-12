‘Dragon’: First look of Pradeep Ranganathan - ‘Oh My Kadavule’ director’s next out

We had earlier reported that actor-director Pradeep Ranganathan is teaming up once again with his Love Today producers AGS Entertainment to star in a film titled Dragon which is directed by Ashwath Marimuthu.

The makers of the film have now released the first look of Dragon. Pradeep took to X to share the first look of the film.

Details regarding the plot and the rest of the cast and crew remain unknown at the moment. The group picture from the announcement video featured actor-directors KS Ravikumar and Mysskin but it remains unknown if they are a part of the project or if they were special guests at the film’s inauguration ceremony.

Pradeep, who made his directorial debut in 2019 with the Jayam Ravi starrer Comali, shot to fame after the release of his sophomore film Love Today, in which he also starred as the protagonist. Notably, he is also set to headline director Vignesh Shivan’s upcoming film, Love Insurance Kompany, which stars Krithi Shetty as the female lead with the rest of the cast including SJ Suryah, Seeman, Mysskin, Anandraj, Malavika, Sunil Reddy and Yogi Babu

Dragon is AGS Entertainment’s 26th project. The production house also backed Vijay’s latest movie, The Greatest of All Time, directed by Venkat Prabhu.

Ashwath is best known for the romantic comedy Oh My Kadavule. The film, which marked the director’s feature directorial debut, was headlined by Ashok Selvan, Ritika Singh and Vani Bhojan and featured Vijay Sethupathi in a cameo. He went on to remake the film in Telugu as 2022’s Ori Devuda, which starred Vishwak Sen, Mithila Palkar, and Asha Bhat in the lead roles with Venkatesh appearing in a cameo.

