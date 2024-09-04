ADVERTISEMENT

‘Dragon Ball Daima’ trailer: Goku returns for Akira Toriyama’s swan song

Published - September 04, 2024 01:52 pm IST

The main trailer debuts the opening theme song, ‘Jaka Jaan,’ performed by Grammy Award-winning DJ and producer Zedd

The Hindu Bureau

A poster for ‘Dragon Ball Daima’ | Photo Credit: Dragon Ball Official

Dragon Ball Daima, the highly anticipated new TV anime from the iconic Dragon Ball franchise, has just released its main trailer, revealing exciting new details about the series, set to premiere on October 11, 2024, in Japan.

The main trailer debuts the opening theme song, “Jaka Jaan,” performed by Grammy Award-winning DJ and producer Zedd, featuring the singer-songwriter duo C&K. Zedd, known for his global hits, has composed the track, while the lyrics were penned by Yukinojo Mori, a veteran in the Dragon Ball universe, having written classics like “CHA-LA HEAD-CHA-LA” from Dragon Ball Z and “Genkai Toppa X Survivor” from Dragon Ball Super.

In addition to the music reveal, the trailer also introduced three new characters and their voice actors. Yumiko Kobayashi will voice Supreme Kai (Mini), Koki Uchiyama takes on the role of Glorio, and Fairouz Ai will voice Panzy. These characters add fresh dimensions to the Dragon Ball universe, each bringing their own unique flair to the series.

The production team for Dragon Ball Daima boasts an impressive lineup, with Akira Toriyama overseeing the original story and character designs. Yoshitaka Yashima directs, Aya Komaki serves as series director, and Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru handles the animation character designs. The series composition and scenario are crafted by Yuko Kakihara.

