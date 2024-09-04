GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Dragon Ball Daima’ trailer: Goku returns for Akira Toriyama’s swan song

The main trailer debuts the opening theme song, ‘Jaka Jaan,’ performed by Grammy Award-winning DJ and producer Zedd

Updated - September 04, 2024 01:53 pm IST

Published - September 04, 2024 01:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A poster for ‘Dragon Ball Daima’

A poster for ‘Dragon Ball Daima’ | Photo Credit: Dragon Ball Official

Dragon Ball Daima, the highly anticipated new TV anime from the iconic Dragon Ball franchise, has just released its main trailer, revealing exciting new details about the series, set to premiere on October 11, 2024, in Japan.

'Dragon Ball' creator Akira Toriyama dies aged 68

The main trailer debuts the opening theme song, “Jaka Jaan,” performed by Grammy Award-winning DJ and producer Zedd, featuring the singer-songwriter duo C&K. Zedd, known for his global hits, has composed the track, while the lyrics were penned by Yukinojo Mori, a veteran in the Dragon Ball universe, having written classics like “CHA-LA HEAD-CHA-LA” from Dragon Ball Z and “Genkai Toppa X Survivor” from Dragon Ball Super.

In addition to the music reveal, the trailer also introduced three new characters and their voice actors. Yumiko Kobayashi will voice Supreme Kai (Mini), Koki Uchiyama takes on the role of Glorio, and Fairouz Ai will voice Panzy. These characters add fresh dimensions to the Dragon Ball universe, each bringing their own unique flair to the series.

Otakus, assemble: How anime is witnessing a cultural revolution in India

The production team for Dragon Ball Daima boasts an impressive lineup, with Akira Toriyama overseeing the original story and character designs. Yoshitaka Yashima directs, Aya Komaki serves as series director, and Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru handles the animation character designs. The series composition and scenario are crafted by Yuko Kakihara.

Related Topics

World cinema / television / cartoons and animation

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.