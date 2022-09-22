‘Double XL’: Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi starrer’s teaser out, film to release on October 14

The upcoming film, a slice-of-life comedy-drama that speaks against the stereotypes around body weight, is directed by Satramm Ramani of ‘Helmet’ fame

PTI
September 22, 2022 14:15 IST

A still from the teaser | Photo Credit: T-Series/YouTube

The teaser of Double XL, starring Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi, was released by the makers on Thursday. The film will arrive in theatres on October 14.

Billed as a slice-of-life comedy-drama that speaks against the stereotypes around body weight, the upcoming film is directed by Satramm Ramani of Helmet fame.

Sonakshi and Huma shared the teaser and release date of the film on their social media handles.

The movie explores the journey of two plus-size women -- Rajshree Trivedi (Huma) from Meerut and Saira Khanna (Sonakshi) from New Delhi as they navigate society's beauty standards.

In an interview with PTI earlier this year, Huma had described Double XL as an "important and entertaining film".

"I really believe that social change happens through fun, commercial, and family entertainer films," the Maharani star had said.

The film is backed by T-Series, Wakaoo Films and filmmaker Mudassar Aziz.

