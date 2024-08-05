‘Double iSmart’ trailer: Ram Pothineni and Sanjay Dutt fight it out in Puri Jagannadh’s actioner

The trailer of Telugu actor Ram Pothineni’s upcoming pan-India film Double iSmart was released by the makers today. Directed by Puri Jagannath, the film is a spiritual sequel to 2019’s iSmart Shankar.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the trailer, Ram has to fight it out with Sanjay Dutt who is after him on the quest for immortality.

According to a statement released by the makers, “At the heart of the narrative is the Big Bull, whose relentless pursuit of immortality drives him to undertake a groundbreaking experiment. His plan involves transplanting his own brain into the body of Double iSmart, setting the stage for the intense confrontation between two big dynamos.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Also written by Puri, Double iSmart features Kavya Thapar as the female lead. The cast of the film also includes Bani J, Ali, Getup Sreenu, Sayaji Shinde, Makrand Deshpande, and Temper Vamsi among others.

With music composed by Mani Sharma, the film has cinematography by Sam K Naidu and Gianni Giannelli and editing by Karthika Sreenivas R.

Produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur under the banner of Puri Connects, Double iSmart will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi on Independence Day August 15th.

Watch the film’s trailer here:

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.