‘Double iSmart’ teaser: Ram Pothineni’s Ustaad Shankar takes on Sanjay Dutt in this action entertainer

Published - May 15, 2024 03:05 pm IST

Directed by Puri Jagannath, the film is a spiritual sequel to 2019’s ‘iSmart Shankar’

The Hindu Bureau

Ram Pothineni in a still from ‘Double iSmart’ | Photo Credit: Puri Jagannadh/YouTube

The teaser of Telugu actor Ram Pothineni’s upcoming pan-India film Double iSmart was released by the makers today. Directed by Puri Jagannath, the film is a spiritual sequel to 2019’s iSmart Shankar.

The teaser video, released on Ram’s 36th birthday, shows the star returning as Ustaad “iSmart” Shankar threatening to inflict violence upon his enemies. However, this time, he has a more powerful foe to take horn: a character played by Bollywood veteran Sanjay Dutt.

Also written by Puri, Double iSmart features Kavya Thapar as the female lead. The cast of the film also includes Bani J, Ali, Getup Sreenu, Sayaji Shinde, Makrand Deshpande, and Temper Vamsi among others.

With music composed by Mani Sharma, the film has cinematography by Sam K Naidu and Gianni Giannelli and editing by Karthika Sreenivas R.

Produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur under the banner of Puri Connects, Double iSmart will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

