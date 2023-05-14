ADVERTISEMENT

‘Double iSmart’: Ram Pothineni, Puri Jagannadh return for ‘iSmart Shankar’ sequel; film to release in 2024

May 14, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST

Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur will produce Double iSmart under the banner of Puri Connects.

PTI

Announcement poster of ‘Double iSmart’ | Photo Credit: @Charmmeofficial/Twitter

Double iSmart, the sequel to the 2019 sci-fi hit iSmart Shankar, will be released on March 8, 2024, on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. The announcement was made on Sunday, a day before lead star Ram Pothineni’s 35th birthday.

Billed as a pan-Indian film, the movie will see Ram and director Puri Jagannadh reunite for the second chapter in the film franchise.

According to a press release issued by the makers on Sunday, Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur will produce Double iSmart under the banner of Puri Connects.

Jagannadh has penned the story of the upcoming film, which will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages. The names of other cast members will be announced later, the makers said.

iSmart Shankar, the first film, followed an assassin (Pothineni) who helps the police when a slain cop's memories are transferred to his brain.

