Double, double toil and trouble; Fire burn, and cauldron bubble

A still from Dileesh Pothan's Joji

17 December 2021 11:22 IST

A look at the most famous adaptations of Shakespeare’s Macbeth and understanding its continuing fascination among filmmakers and audiences alike

This year has seen two film adaptations of William Shakespeare’s Macbeth—Dileesh Pothan’s Joji in April and Joel Coen’s (to be released) The Tragedy of Macbeth on December 25 (a definitely different sort of Christmas movie!)

The fatal flaws of Shakespeare’s tragic heroes, King Lear, Hamlet, Macbeth and Othello, do not seem devastating these days. Isn’t narcissism the default setting of our age? Hamlet with his angst and navel-gazing in Iambic pentameter speaks directly to our online selves. In a world that worships at the altar of success, Macbeth’s over-vaulting ambition would be perceived as admirable. For that matter Lear should not be punished for his vanity either. Only poor Othello with his jealousy for the fair Desdemona would not cut any ice as he would be urged to take a chill pill and move on.

Macbeth with its murder, madness and mayhem offers a cornucopia of themes to filmmakers from all genres. From the obvious gangster (Maqbool, Geoffrey Wright’s Macbeth set in the Melbourne underworld) and crime (Joji) setting to comic thrillers (Scotland, PA), there is something for everyone in the Scottish Play.

Despite its misogyny, which suggests Macbeth would not have gone down the primrose path of dalliance had he not listened to the pernicious witches and his wife, the play has created an unforgettable character in Lady Macbeth. While talking of Hamlet, Othello or Lear, one talks of the great lead performances. In Macbeth, one remembers the couple, whether it is Laurence Olivier and Vivien Leigh in the 1955 theatre adaptation, or Ian McKellen and Judi Dench in the 1976 one, or Orson Welles and Jeanette Nolan in the 1948 movie, and Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand in Coen’s version.

The madness of power: Orson Welles in the 1948 movie adaptation of Macbeth. | Photo Credit: UNKNOWN

It is as if the two feed off each other and one cannot survive without the other. How much is Lady Macbeth driving Macbeth to murder and how much is her intuitively knowing what her husband secretly longs for but is too afraid to articulate?

The motivation of the Scottish general who committed regicide upon the urging of his wife and the predictions of the weird sisters, has captivated filmmakers.

In Vishal Bhardwaj's Maqbool (2003), the gangster, Maqbool (Irfan Khan) kills his king, the underworld don, Abbaji (Pankaj Kapoor) for love. It is when Abbaji brings a younger mistress to replace Nimmi (Tabu), who Maqbool loves with a hopeless, guilty passion, that he decides to kill Abbaji.

Justin Kurzel, whose 2015 Macbeth adaptation starring Michael Fassbender and Marion Cotillard, looked at the grief of losing a child and PTSD as the reason for the shift in their moral compass. Motherhood is a prickly issue in the play and when Lady Macbeth (what is her first name?) talks of dashing her child’s brain, is she giving voice to the grief caused by the crushing loss of her child?

Coen’s black-and-white adaptation brings memories of Akira Kurosawa’s masterpiece, Throne of Blood (1957) and Welles’ adaptation. Throne of Blood moves the play to feudal Japan and uses Kabuki and Noh theatre to tell the story of a warrior who kills at the urging of his wife.

For a play that is half the length of Hamlet, Macbeth offers a fascinating dissertation on the disintegration of a person, land, marriage and mind.

It is also a perfect crime and punishment story — Macbeth’s end does not come with his beheading as much as from the moment he stops to listen to the witches.

The witches, who might be thought to represent darkness, chaos and conflict, are an important component of the play serving as catalyst and chorus. In Maqbool, Om Puri and Naseeruddin Shah as two corrupt policemen predict great things in Maqbool’s future while the witches are schoolgirls in Wright’s adaptation.

Madness in power: A screen grab from Akira Kurosawa’s Throne of Blood | Photo Credit: UNKNOWN

In BBC’s ShakespeaRe-Told Macbeth, James McAvoy plays Joe Macbeth, a successful chef, who kills the restaurant owner, Duncan (Vincent Regan), after three bin-men predict a bright future for him. Keeley Hawes plays Ella, Macbeth’s wife. One, however, has sympathy for Macbeth as Duncan is a rather nasty little man taking all the credit for Macbeth’s innovations.

In killing his king, Macbeth attacks authority and order and can be looked at as a force of nature that is necessary to root out the old and lay down the path for the new. Where there is greed, naked ambition and an insatiable hunger for power, there will naturally be violence. And so it is with Macbeth.

Roman Polanski’s 1971 adaptation, made just after the murder of his wife, was gory with the unbearably brutal bear baiting, beheadings as well as inexplicably naked witches and Lady Macbeth’s nude sleepwalking. Incidentally, Jon Finch and Francesca Annis made for a thoroughly unlikeable Lord and Lady M.

Another reading of the Macbeth story especially in the 20th century could be as the anatomy of a dictator’s rise to power with its associate paranoias and perversions.

All that remains is for Ridley Scott to turn his particular lens on the Play that must not be Named for some eyeball-searing battle scenes and a dishy Adam Driver as the Thane of Glamis and Cawdor and king of all filmdom!